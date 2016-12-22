Police appeal after man targeted in street robbery

Detectives are appealing for information following a street robbery in Dewsbury.

The incident happened on between 12:20 and 12:50am on Tuesday, December 20, at the junction of Daisy Hill and Wellington Street.

The 42-year-old male victim was walking back from a shop when he was approached by two males.

One of the men tried to take the victim’s hat from his head and then demanded money from him saying he had a knife in his pocket.

The victim handed over some change from his pocket and the suspects fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a white male, around 18-years-old, 5ft 6” and stocky build.

He was wearing light-coloured tracksuit bottoms and top and spoke with a local accent.

The second male did not speak during the incident, but was described as a white male, 19-years-old, slim build and around 6ft tall.

He was wearing a white baseball cap and a grey tracksuit.

Detective Constable Divek Singh Ubhi, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was an awful incident which left the victim shaken but thankfully with no injuries.

“I would like to urge members of the public to come forward with any information to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information or was in the area and witnessed this incident is asked to contact myself, via 101 quoting crime reference 13160744788 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”