Pivot opens doors at new school

West Yorkshire educational and social care consultancy Pivot has officially opened its doors to Pivot Academy.

This is a newly registered independent school which works with and supports local schools and the local authority.

The 50-place provision, spread across two sites in Kirklees has been developed with the changing needs of schools, local authorities (LAs) and young people in mind and was recently granted registered school status by Ofsted. Pivot Academy boasts 12 full-time staff, including teachers specialising in Maths, English, IT and other curriculum subjects and will also offer vocational and enterprise pathways and qualifications.

The academy has highly experienced specialist support staff, an educational psychologist, head of behaviour and a social work team.

Its Alternative Provision is based in Cleckheaton with a capacity of 20 places.

There are plans to expand in the near future. The second site is based in Bradley.

Andrew Kitterick, Pivot’s education director, said: “We are about improving outcomes for young people. We believe that close partnership working with all organisations involved in the lives of these young people leads to a more consistent approach.

“Our expertise in both the education and social care sectors allows us to provide wraparound support that places the child at the centre.

“Our ambition in year one of the Pivot Academy is to be categorised as a good school on inspection and one that gets good outcomes for young people and supports LAs and schools.

“With our team of education and behaviour experts and social workers, we plan to help support young people back into full-time education or employment to develop a realistic and sustainable pathway in life.”