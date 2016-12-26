Person calls police 999 on HIS PARENTS after they refuse to give him Christmas money

It can be a sinking feeling to unwrap a present at Christmas only to find the gift you put down on your list is not there.

But one person in West Yorkshire took their reaction to the extreme by calling police after his parents allegedly refused to give him his Christmas cash.

West Yorkshire Police's Contact Centre in Wakefield, which deals with hundreds of real-life emergency calls every day, posted a tweet today this morning (Monday) about the unnecessary Christmas call.

The police official Twitter account tweeted: "999 call from a male reporting his parents won't give him his Christmas money. #not999 #noteventhepolice"

The 999 police number is reserved for danger or emergency situations only.

Anyone who needs to speak to officers, in a non-emergency or life-threatening situation, can call police on 101.