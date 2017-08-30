Over 20 teddies donated to children’s unit at Dewsbury hospital

A collection of knitted teddies has been kindly donated to the children’s assessment unit at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

The collection of over 20 teddies was made by a member of the Dewsbury Women’s Institute, who personally knitted the toys.

Being given a soft cuddly toy helps the young patients relax when they arrive for treatment on the unit.

And as the bears are made of 100 per cent wool with no metal or plastic components, they can be taken into MRI scans and x-rays with the children.

Play Leader Anna Simpson, of the children’s assessment unit, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this generous donation of beautifully-made knitted teddies.

“These toys will really help to comfort our young patients through difficult and often uncomfortable procedures.

“The toys can help us as play leaders to divert children’s attention away from these procedures and the scans they may have to endure during their stay on the unit.

“Many of our young patients are admitted to the unit after being rushed into A&E, and often don’t have any of their comfort blankets or cuddly toys with them to re-assure them.

“So these toys will be really appreciated by the children and their families.”