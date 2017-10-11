Outdoor show set for Dewsbury town centre

Twenty-five creative people from West Yorkshire are being trained in the skills of shadow puppetry and outdoor performance.

The Make It Happen School is training 25 people from the county in the skills of outdoor performance, including shadow puppetry, illuminations and story-telling.

They will learn about putting on outdoor arts events in public places such as parks, town centres and other non-traditional performance locations.

Liz Pugh, co-founder of Walk the Plank, said: “This is about training for creative people in a wide range of different art forms.

“We will be sharing skills and creating new networks.

“We will work together to create something special to be performed in Dewsbury town centre.

“We want to draw out a new network of creative people and for them to use this to work with each other in future.”

The intensive course is being held in Dewsbury over six days during October.

It will culminate in an evening performance of ‘The Togethering’ on Wednesday, October 25.

The artists will create a magical night-time show with music, shadow puppetry, fire-drawings and story-telling, in the town’s central pedestrian area.

The course has attracted a cross section of people from different arts backgrounds and also others keen to learn new skills.

It is aimed at supporting creative participants and those who want to put on creative events to gain skills, inspiration and experience in outdoor arts or the public realm.

Nancy Barrett, director of Creative Scene, says that the scheme has the potential to show Dewsbury “in a new light”.

She said: “Arts can bring people together and we want to shine a spotlight on the people and places here.

“It will enable people to see Dewsbury in a new light.

“It is suitable for all ages, so come along and share the experience.

“The town and it’s people deserve something special and we hope this will be the start of an annual Togethering event.”

l The Togethering performance by Walk the Plank and the 25 artists is to be held in Market Place, off Northgate from 6.30-7.15pm on Wednesday, October 25.