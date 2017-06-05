Ossett ‘embraced’ Beercart festival

The fourth annual Ossett Beercart Festival was held last weekend.

Crowds gathered in the centre of Ossett to witness organisers Wakefield Morris Dancers and their morris friends, haul a cart filled with beer on a two-and-a -half mile route around Ossett to Ossett Town Hall.

Morris teams from around the country took part in the event, with more than 100 dancers and musicians participating in the Beercart procession.

Groups included: Customs & Exiles, Hexham Morris Men, Hexhamshire Lasses, Sallport Sword, Kettle Bridge Clog, Boggarts Breakfast, Hexadaisy, The White Rose Morris Men, Beltane Border, Gog Magog Molly, Whip the Cat Rapper and Ripon Morris Men.

A day of dancing and a market in the town centre took place on Saturday.

Sarah Haigh, chair of the Ossett Beercart, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s event.

Ossett Beercart 2017. Picture James Warner

“We have a group of very committed people and supporters who make the Beercart happen. This year the Ossett community has really embraced the Beercart and it has become an established part of the Ossett calendar.

“We are very proud of the Beercart and hope that it continues for many years to come.”

The sell-out beer festival included more than 40 real ales and cider and a Prosecco bar.

The festival raised funds for Wakefield Hospice.

The group will announce the amount raised once all monies have been collected and counted.

Wakefield Morris Dancers are looking for new members, both dancers and musicians. They practice on Monday nights in Horbury.

Find out more at www.wakefieldmorris.org.