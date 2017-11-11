Officers offer crime prevention tips

Two of Dewsbury’s newest police community support officers (PCSOs) visited residents at Savile Court to give a crime prevention awareness session.

PCSOs Hayley Walker and Adam Hyndman called in at Stonewater’s Savile Court, in Ravensthorpe, to speak to residents and staff about personal safety and crime prevention. They covered a variety of topics from how to travel safely and also how to keep their homes safe.

An afternoon tea was also prepared for those residents who attended as well as a game of bingo and a raffle.

Hayley and Adam were also joined by other officers and PCSOs, including PCSOs Annette Still and Julie Buxton and Superintendent Kate Jowett and Sergeant Hannah Elliot.

PCSO Hayley Walker, who set up the workshop, said: “We hope the residents at Saville Court found the workshop really useful. We discussed a variety of subjects from crime prevention tips, personal safety and bogus or fraudulent callers.”