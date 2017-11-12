Oakwell Hall on funding adventure

Friends of Oakwell Hall are encouraging local people to vote for the venue’s Landscape Adventure in the Aviva Community Fund.

If successful, the group will create a new a new play area in Oakwell Hall Country Park.

People can vote by registering on the Aviva website and they get 10 votes to cast on whichever projects they support.

If the proposal receives enough votes, the group will receive a grant of £10,000, then the council would work with the local community to collect their ideas for the final design at the Birstall-based site.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for resources, said: “I wish the friends group every success with this bid. If we win it will not only help us to provide a new fun way to keep active in the park, but also allow us to try out some of our ideas for adventurous play areas.”

You can vote until Tuesday 21 November at https://www.aviva.co.uk/good-thinking/community-fund/