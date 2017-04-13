Oak specialist the Paragon of great progress

A Mirfield-based company is going from strength to strength after showing outstanding growth over the past year.

Paragon Oak, a bespoke oak framed construction company, is celebrating major business growth after increasing turnover by a third and acquiring a trio of high profile commercial projects across the region.

The specialist construction company was founded in 2011 and delivers high-end commercial and domestic projects across the north of England.

In the past 12 months, Paragon has significantly expanded its commercial offering, winning major projects for some of the region’s best-known hospitality businesses, including a new entrance and reception area to renowned restaurant The Three Acres in Huddersfield, a unique and substantial fitness centre at the prestigious Iveridge Hall health club in Leeds, as well as most recently, a new bar area in the Kirkburton-based gastropub and popular wedding venue the Woodman Inn.

Alongside this success, ongoing demand for oak framed buildings continues to grow as consumers wake up to the scope, flexibility and beauty of this premium and natural product – a trend at odds with ongoing economic uncertainty and stagnating property prices.

Paul Brierley, founder and MD of Paragon Oak, said: “Oak is a premium product with wonderful properties, providing a strong and distinctive building structure. To do this material justice requires an extremely specialist skills set.

“Customer demand is continually growing for oak framed buildings, and we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of this.

“We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory.”