North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

FRIDAY

Music

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Crown of Lights Band Night featuring Replicater / Crush and the Mighty Rhythm / Han (Not) Solo / Tom Armitage and James Mountain. Free entry. Doors 8pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Top Local Ska band, Ska House. Tickets behind the bar £3, 9pm.

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Events

The Hepworth, Wakefield: Disobedient Bodies. A personal selection of sculptures on display.

Community

Howlands, Staincliffe Park Pavilion, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury: Individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693.

Batley Library: Crochet 10-11.30am.

Comedy

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Chris Ramsey: Is That Chris Ramsey? A brand new stand-up show from the comedian you’ve seen on The Royal Variety Performance, Celebrity Juice, Hebburn and Live At The Apollo. Is that Chris Ramsey? Yes it is. On his biggest UK tour yet. Main Stage 7.30pm Tickets £20.

SATURDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Craig Deegan, Top Male vocalist.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Mark James top guitar vocal 8pm start.

Old Bank WMC, Mirfield: Dance Nation (Lively Male Duo).

Event

Croft House, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton: Upper Hopton Community Association host their spring fair 10am-3pm. Crafts, gifts, nearly new stall, raffle, tombola. Light refreshments all day.

Batley Town Hall: Songsational. Songsational returns again to Batley Town Hall for a sparkling seventh year. A fabulous fun-filled evening of entertainment, song and dance is planned, featuring music of many genres and comedy to suit all, whilst raising funds for the Mayor of Kirklees’ Charity. 7.30pm.

West Yorkshire Playhouse: Guerilla, 7.45pm. A dark comedy about the awakening of awareness. Presented as part of Transform 17, a festival of bold, local and international theatre.

Comedy

HiFi Club, Leeds: The Comedy Sessions.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, free, 11am-1pm.

St Mary’s Community Centre, Mirfield: Café Tea /Coffee Cakes and sandwiches 9am till 2pm.

SUNDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Sonya, female entertainer 2pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Rob Stevens’ karaoke 5pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Trevor Craig, Top young male vocal 8.30pm.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo 2-5pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Bingo 9pm.

Event

National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield: Fox and Moon vintage antique fair. Fox and Moon presents quality antique and vintage fairs with more than a touch of the unusual thrown in for good measure. 10am-4pm, admission fee of £1.50 on the door with free entry for children under 16.

The Corn Exchange, Leeds: Vintage Fair 10.30-4.30pm. The popular affordable vintage fair returns with lots of top quality vintage, reworked and retro items.

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds: Reduced Shakespeare Company 7.30pm. The Abridged version of Shakespeare’s ‘Long Lost Play’.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy. Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

