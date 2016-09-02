North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your Bank Holiday weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: Trench Town UK - reggae and Ska band live from 9.15pm till late, free entry.

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Theatre

Batley Art Gallery, Market Place: Change 2016. For the second year running artists have taken the theme of ‘change’ and topics from the Science curriculum as inspiration for a series of workshops in each school. Visual arts activities including printmaking, 3D construction and mark-making have given young people exciting opportunities to explore, experiment and discover both creatively and scientifically. Free entry, times vary.

Community

Howlands, School Street, Dewsbury: individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693 for more.

Events

West Riding Refreshment Rooms Wellington Road, Dewsbury: Westival - Charity Music and Beer Festival, Westival. Held in the car park at Dewsbury Railway Station. The Charity is Kirklees Music School which is an independent organisation, a registered charity and company limited by guarantee, which exists to promote the advancement of public education in all aspects of music. We have a full line-up of live music which will run Frday, Saturday and Sunday day and night. With Powerage AD/DC, Acoustic Skadom and Nu Popes headlining. This a community event and we have something for everyone including families. We have market Stalls, bouncy castle and a face painter which are available 12-6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s event starts at 6pm.

SATURDAY

Music

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: DJ Jon’s Karaoke Disco show from 8pm till late.

St James Church, Heckmondwike: Knottingley Silver Band perform “Blooming Brass”. 7pm start. Tickets £7.50 or pay at the door. Price includes interval drink and “nibbles”. A rousing programme of a mixture of music including traditional band arrangements, original compositions and music from the stage and screen from this popular Yorkshire Band.

Cellar Bar, Batley: The Clash City Rockers, excellent tribute band to The Clash, 9pm.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Danielle Grace Williams female vocalist 8.30pm start.

Irish Democratic League, Batley: Chris Wood, entertainer. Starts at 8.45pm.

Comedy

HiFi Club, Leeds: The Comedy Sessions.

Theatre

Batley Art Gallery, Market Place: Change 2016. Free entry, times vary.

Community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, aimed at children aged 5-12, free, 11am-1pm.

Events

West Riding Refreshment Rooms Wellington Road, Dewsbury: Westival: charity Music and Beer Festival, Westival. Held in the car park at Dewsbury Station. The Charity is Kirklees Music School which is an independent organisation, a registered charity and company limited by guarantee, which exists to promote the advancement of public education in all aspects of music. Full line-up of live music which will run Frday, Saturday and Sunday day and night. 12pm start.

SUNDAY

Music

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: Julian Socha playing the best of the blues from 2-4pm.

Irish Democratic League, Batley: Gary Thomas, top vocalist. Starts at 1.30pm.

Irish Democratic League, Batley: Rob Stevens’ karaoke. Starts at 5pm.

Irish Democratic League, Batley: Rob Stevens on voals, 8.30pm start.

The Central Club, Batley: Live Jazz with The Reg Hargreaves Trio and guest singer, noon-4pm.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo, 2-5pm.

Events

West Riding Refreshment Rooms Wellington Road, Dewsbury: Westival - Charity Music and Beer Festival, Westival. Held in the car park at Dewsbury Railway Station. The Charity is Kirklees Music School which is an independent organisation, a registered charity and company limited by guarantee, which exists to promote the advancement of public education in all aspects of music. We have a full line-up of live music which will run Frday, Saturday and Sunday day and night. With Powerage AD/DC, Acoustic Skadom and Nu Popes headlining. This a community event and we have something for everyone including families.We have market Stalls, bouncy castle and a face painter which are available 12-6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Start time on Sunday is 2pm.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Our Cousin Florence.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Crime and Punishment.

Red House Museum, Gomersal: Gomersal and the Great War.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...