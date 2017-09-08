No waste and less want is project’s goal

A project to use good food which would otherwise go to waste to help local families instead opens its second outlet next week.

Food In Bellies Not Bins links up with stores including the Heckmondwike branch of Morrisons supermarket and Birstall outlet Nando’s to make stocks of food available for families who might be struggling at Dewsbury Moor.

Goods on sale at the Food In Bellies Not Bins project at Dewsbury Moor

Batley Homless Project and others also help provide stock when they can.

The first shop opened at Dewsbury Moor RLFC’s Heckmondwike Road ground six months ago and next week a second store will open at the back of the Masjid Madani Mosque pemises at Ravenshouse Road. Both are at Dewsbury Moor.

Shoppers should note that once weekly stocks are sold, that is it until the next week.

Both only open one day a week for an hour, with opening times from September 13, when the store at Ravenshouse Road opens for the first time, being each Wednesday from 4pm to 5pm (Dewsbury Moor RLFC) and 2pm to 3pm (Madjid Madani Mosque).

Project co-ordinator Chris Jenkinson said the shops operated on a “pay what you feel” basis and covered five of the area’s big housing estates.

“About £1,000 from the Dewsbury Moor Big Lottery Fund got us going. Another food scheme ended and Food In Bellies Not Bins took over from them.

“At first there was just a trickle of customers but now we have 30 or 40 people waiting to shop. It is food they would be throwing away and it is being used. A lot of the goods are non-perishable and well within sell-by date and even some clothing. You pay what you feel - walk round and leave a donation. Our thing is to keep it an efficient, reliable and consistent service, tailor-made for our area,” said Chris.