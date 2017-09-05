No more ticket-dodging in Dewsbury as station gets set to install barriers

DEWSBURY train station will have ticket barriers installed by the end of this year, it has been confirmed.

The barriers will ensure that there is no ticket-dodging by people going in and out of the station.

Transpennine Express (TPE), the rail firm that runs the station, has now confirmed the gates have been given the go-ahead.

Andy Croughan, TransPennine Express Station Manager for Dewsbury, said: “The new ticket barriers at Dewsbury station are due to be installed and operational by the end of December 2017.”