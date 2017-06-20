New garden for residents

A number of community groups have joined forces to create an outdoor space for the residents of Batley to enjoy.

The Royal Voluntary Service has teamed up with Batley Community Alliance, Upper Batley High School, Kirklees College, Kirklees Council and More in Common to convert a piece of land at the top of Batley Memorial Garden into an accessible community garden that can be enjoyed by the whole community.

Plans for the garden include a sensory garden with flowers and herbs, raised beds, gardening bays, and a seating area.

In addition, a white rose bush will form a centrepiece to the garden to commemorate the contribution that Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox made to the area and to the work of Royal Voluntary Service, highlighting the challenge of combating loneliness.

The garden will provide opportunities for people of all ages to get involved in creating an outdoor space for gardening and socialising.

Many older people no longer have their own garden or are unable to continue to enjoy gardening due to mobility and accessibility issues.

Amanda Stirling, the Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator for Kirklees, said: “Work has started with a group from Kirklees College preparing the ground.

“The students are involved as part of their BTEC Vocational Studies Course at Kirklees College and were undertaking the work-based learning component of the course to prepare them for the world of work.”