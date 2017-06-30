New children’s mystery right down your street

Heckmondwike is at the centre of a new book aimed at young readers aged between nine and 11.

Writer Nikki Young has based The Mystery of the Disappearing Underpants on the street in Heckmondwike where she grew up.

The Mystery of the Disappearing Underpants.

Nikki’s debut children’s book explores the consequences of children unknowingly involving themselves with dangerous criminals.

It also contains an uplifting and empowering message that will encourage young readers to realise their strengths and believe in themselves.

The author credits her imagination to a fun-filled childhood in the days when there were no electronics and very little on the television.

Nikki has also taken inspiration from Enid Blyton, Judy Blume and Roald Dahl.

Nikki said: “I have two reluctant readers, so I wanted to create a story that is achievable – easy to read and with short, manageable chapters.

“The story moves along at a steady pace and includes a fun element as well as a more serious side.

“I grew up on a cul-de-sac where we all thought this one house was haunted and the people who lived in it, a bit strange. The house seemed much older than the rest, even though it actually wasn’t, it was just our childhood imaginations running away with us.”

The Mystery of the Disappearing Underpants (ISBN: 9781788036894) can be purchased at www.troubador.co.uk or via Amazon.