Search

MP in tune with hospital radio service

STUDIO TIME: Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin tries out the refurbished radio studio with (from left) HWD Hospital Radios chairman Mike Binns, engineer Damien Tyson and president Pat Rhodes.

STUDIO TIME: Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin tries out the refurbished radio studio with (from left) HWD Hospital Radios chairman Mike Binns, engineer Damien Tyson and president Pat Rhodes.

0
Have your say

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin is encouraging people to tune into a radio service helping to make hospital stays more bearable after recently opening its newly refurbished studio.

HWD Hospital Radio’s main studio at Dewsbury and District Hospital has had a major upgrade to make use of the latest broadcasting technology.

Tracy said: “HWD Hospital Radio is a brilliant example of a local charity which has been entertaining hospital patients and their families, and serving as an excellent springboard for budding broadcasters for 65 years.

“I encourage local people to tune in and support this important charity.”