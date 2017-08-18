More strikes called at Arriva Rail North

Train services will be hit by the latest strike dates called in a long-running industrial dispute over safety.

The RMT union has announced two days of strike action on Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4, on Arriva Rail North services.

The union is in dispute with the company over staffing and plans for driver-only trains which the RMT says would be unsafe.

Protests have been held at railway stations around the country in a public campaign by the union.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said Arriva had ignored a proposal for talks with the Department for Transport to try and resolve the dispute.

He said: “The public, who support RMT’s campaign for a guarantee of a guard on their trains, will be appalled that Arriva Rail North have failed yet again to offer any kind of progress whatsoever in the talks and have instead opted to try and bulldoze through their plans regardless.

“It is that flagrant disregard for the safety issues at the heart of the dispute which leaves us with no option but to press on with the campaign of strike action.”