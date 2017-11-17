Monthly group for carers set to fold after 20 years

A group that has brought together North Kirklees carers for two decades is set to fold.

Birstall Carers have met up once a month for the past 20 years and the meetings see carers and ex-carers come together for a chat and a cuppa.

But the founder of the group has reluctantly had to call time on the meetings, citing ill health and other commitments.

Peter Driver, who along with his wife Diane runs the group out of Birstall Methodist Church, says that nobody has come forward to pick up the baton in running the group.

Peter, 68, said: “When I set up the group originally, I was a carer but there was no support for people like me in North Kirklees.

“The only support group was in Huddersfield.

“I didn’t have any counselling training, I was just passionate about helping give respite to other carers.

“When Kirklees Council said they weren’t going to fund the group, I took it on myself.

“I tried to make it better and got many speakers and talkers, but it’s hard work.

“We get about 12 to 15 carers and ex-carers coming on the first Friday of each month.

“It’s nice for them to get out on a morning and be looked after.

“I’ve tried to make a small difference to people’s lives so it’s upsetting to give it up.”

Before they go their separate ways, the group is set for a swansong celebration on Friday, December 1 when it hosts its Christmas party.