Mirfield builder scoops NHBC regional award

Mirfield builder Nigel Smith, who is currently playing a key role in the £30million redevelopment of a derelict brownfield site overlooking the Calder and Hebbel Canal, has scooped a top NHBC regional award.

Nigel works as an on-site manager for family-run Darren Smith Homes and was chosen from more than 16,000 site managers to triumph in the Small Builder Category at the NHBC regional awards ceremony at York Racecourse.

This prestigious award acknowledges Nigel’s outstanding on-site management at Darren Smith’s latest project – St Paul’s Lock, an exclusive development for the over 55s in Mirfield.

Nigel, 49, describes himself as “Mirfield born and bred” and jokes that he started his award- winning ways early – winning the town’s Bonny Baby Competition back in 1968.

He said: “I’m really delighted to have won this top award and it’s a huge boost.

“I’ve been in the building trade for nearly 35 years and I was probably about 11 years old when I first started helping my father and then brother, Darren, during weekends and school holidays.

“Darren and I used to describe ourselves as just a “couple of brickies who had built a few houses” – now it’s great to see all our efforts recognised”.

Nigel is no stranger to securing industry recognition and has previously been recognised by the NHBC, as well as securing local authorities’ awards and the Huddersfield Town Shooting Star Business Award

He added: “I think the main thing that sets us apart from our competitors is our attention to detail – every house we build is built as though we are going to live there ourselves.

“We will never accept anything less than quality materials and workmanship.”