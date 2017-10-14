Massive Kiddies Kingdom store is fit for a king

Kiddies Kingdom, which is run by entrepreneur Mohammed Patel, has opened its first exclusive concept store.

The new store at Savile Mills, Dewsbury, has been described as Yorkshire’s biggest children’s showroom.

Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Coronation Street’s Eva Price, attended the official launch along with more than 500 members of the public and invited guests.

The 9,000-square foot converted textile mill is now a state of the art store and has been specially designed to transform the complicated and overwhelming journey of baby shopping into an enjoyable experience.

Kiddies Kingdom has also launched a ‘Baby Wish List’ facility, ideal for baby showers and christenings – taking the stress out of gift buying.

Thanks to an in-store embroidery service, customers can also personalise many items such as bibs, blankets, and hats to add that extra-special, personal touch.

Managing director Mohammed Patel said he is excited to create a boutique experience for parents whilst also supporting a local high street.

Mr Patel said: “We’ve created a top destination in Dewsbury and are grateful for all of the support from our local community. With the boom of online retailing, we need to support and invest in our high streets.

“Our showroom has unique features such as a real car for live demonstration purposes, which has been transformed to ensure that parents can practice and feel confident in fitting their chosen car seat before they leave the showroom.

“For us, whether you are shopping online or in our new store our customers’ experience is key.”