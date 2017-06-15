Martin Walsh Architectural designs SARAS Technology’s new building

Dewsbury-based company Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA) has gained outline planning permission from Leeds City Council for a new production and office facility on Tong Road in Leeds on behalf of SARAS Technology.

The proposed 1128m² work space has been designed by MWA to support the continued growth of SARAS Technology, the world-leading designer and manufacturer of customised RF/Microwave components and subsystems for the defence, broadcast and wireless communication sectors.

Spanning three levels the facility will incorporate production and manufacture, a first-floor research and development unit and office space.

James Whipp, architectural technician for MWA, said: “We are pleased to have secured planning permission for this new facility on behalf of SARAS, a business that is leading the way in RF technology.

“This proposed site is testament to their success within the market and will accommodate their growth, which is happening at an accelerated pace.

“We are now looking forward to moving ahead with the designs and helping the SARAS Technology team to bring their vision for the new facility to life.”

Dr Ashwain Rayit, director at Saras Technology, said: “We are pleased to be working with the team at Martin Walsh Architectural in bringing to fruition our new state-of-the-art R&D, design, production and manufacturing site.

“The new facility is the next phase in the company’s expansion, and will bring new employment opportunities to the area.”