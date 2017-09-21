Man snatches purse from Huddersfield home of elderly woman

A man tricked his way into the home of a woman aged in her eighties and distracted her before snatching a purse and fleeing in Huddersfield.

Detectives are today appealing for information following the burglary in Hazel Grove shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday, September 13.

The culprit claimed to be a neighbour’s relative and knocked on the victim's door.

After engaging her in conversation the victim, a woman in her 80s, allowed the offender to enter.

The man then distracted the victim, took her purse and fled.

He is described as a white man, about 20 years of age, with slicked back, brown, neck-length hair. He was wearing a blue/grey, vertically-striped shirt.

Detective Constable Chris Eglen, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who has any information as to the identity of the suspect.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170044509, or alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”