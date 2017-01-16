Man found dead in Gomersal named and woman charged with murder

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Gomersal have released the identity of the victim.

David Butterfield, 43, was found dead at an address in Shirley Terrace at around 6.30pm on Friday.

Police have today revealed today that he died from a suspected stab wound to the chest.

Michelle Spencer was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged with murder.

She will appear at Huddersfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.