Man attacked in the street by thieves

A man was attacked by a group of thieves in a street in Batley.

The robbery happened at 8.30pm in Mill Road, Batley Carr, as the 24-year-old victim was walking towards his van.

He was approached by three men from behind, who struck him to his side before pulling him to the ground.

The thieves fled with property.

The victim sustained bruising during the robbery on Monday, April 10.

PC Paul Campbell, of Kirklees CID, said: "We are investigating this robbery and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has information.

"The suspects were described as three Asian males. One was wearing a blue cap and grey jogging bottoms while another was wearing a grey/cream hooded top with the hood up. The third male was wearing a blue hoody with the hood up, and was described as taller and slimmer than the other two.

"Anyone who has information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170163073.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."