Major plan to help ease congestion on the region’s busiest roads

Plans to ease congestion on three of Kirklees busiest roads are being drafted.

A strategy to tackle traffic issues and reduce pollution has attracted initial funding to develop schemes on the A62 and A644 around Cooper Bridge, the A653 between Mirfield and Leeds and the A629 towards Halifax.

All are in the earliest stages of planning and feasibility work will continue to support bids to the West Yorkshire Transport Fund for funding.

Coun Peter McBride, cabinet member for investment and regeneration, said: “Within the Transport Fund programme, we have identified some key locations where there are major congestion issues and delays on a regular basis.

“We are looking to reduce these problems and will develop major road alterations to deal with them. Developing the schemes and securing funding is a complex and lengthy process, however, while there is nothing imminent, it is important we plan to ensure our roads network can cope with future growth in the population and our economy.”

The work includes include easing problems at Ravensthorpe on the A644, while on the A62, feasibility work is being carried out on alterations to the Cooper Bridge junction and road widening in the general vicinity, with improvements at key intersections.