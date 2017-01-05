Major blaze at Sowerby Bridge skip hire firm

A BLAZE gutted a building at a skip hire company in Sowerby Bridge near Halifax last night.

Firefighters from stations in Calderdale, Kirkless and Bradford were sent to deal with the blaze at Calder Valley Skip Hire on Rochdale Road, Triangle, at Sowerby Bridge near Halifax, at 9pm yesterday (Weds Jan 4)

Eight fire engines were at the skip hire firm last night and two remain at the scene this morning as an investigation continues into the cause of the blaze.

A wall collapsed in the 40m x 20m building, which was 100 per cent involved in fire.

Roads remained closed in the area this morning, including the A58 Rochdale Road at Lower Brockwell Lane and Watson Mill Lane.