Lottery win will restore church roof

A parish church has been awarded more than £170,000 in lottery funding to have its roof repaired.

ash from the Heritage Lottery Fund will secure the future of St James’ Church in Heckmondwike.

The lottery grant will help pay for a £217,976 restoration project at the church street building, which is almost 200 years old.

Reverend Karen Young, Vicar of Heckmondwike, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support from the National Lottery players. Through the Lottery contribution we are all winners, as repairing the roof will help us to maintain this beautiful building for the foreseeable future.