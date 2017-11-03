Long delays on M62 after accident - one lane still closed

DRIVERS are facing long delays on the M62 near Leeds this morning after an accident.

The accident happened just before 7.30am today (Frid Nov 3) between junction 30 at Rothwell and junction 29 for the M1 at Lofthouse and is causing major delays.

Highways England said the accident involved two cars and a van.

Three lanes were initially closed, but two have now been reopened.

West Yorkshire Police are at the scene.