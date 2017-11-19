Lodges raise the standard for Army Cadets

Members of The Lodge of Friendship 750 and Zetland Lodge 603 recently joined forces to present the Spen Valley Army Cadets with a cheque for £500.

The petition came about as a result of a request from Eddie Morton of the Spen Valley branch of The Royal British Legion (RBL) on behalf of the cadets.

The RBL is only able to use their funds for welfare purposes to ex-servicemen so asked us if the Lodges could help to purchase a standard which was needed by the detachment to march with at the Remembrance Day parades.

The leader of the cadets, Under Officer Adam Williams, thanked the Freemasons on behalf of the cadets, who gave a small demonstration of their parade skills.