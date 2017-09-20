Locala boss Robert Flack steps down

The boss of community healthcare provider Locala has stepped down after six years in the job.

Robert Flack was chief executive of the not-for-profit organisation, which has NHS contracts in Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford.

He has handed over his responsibilities with immediate effect to interim boss Natalie McMillan at Batley-based Locala, which runs home care, sexual health, school nursing and youth offending services.

Mr Flack said: “Being chief executive of Locala has been a huge privilege. In my time the organisation has grown by over 60 per cent and now delivers care in many areas of West Yorkshire.

“We have also transformed our services by introducing better technology and improving the partnerships with fellow care providers in health and social care.

“After a great deal of reflection I have decided that now is the time to explore new career opportunities. I will miss the many friends I have made in my time at Locala.”

Among Locala’s contracts is a £238m deal awarded by NHS commissioners in 2015 to provide care services in Kirklees.

Locala won the Care Closer to Home contract, designed to cut hospital admissions, over rival bidder Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Diane McKerracher has also been appointed as chairwoman of Locala, replacing Mark Sanders with effect from October 1.