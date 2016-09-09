VIDEO: Investigation into Wakefield garden centre blaze

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A fire which tore through a derelict garden centre last night is being investigated as a possible arson.

Police are investigating a blaze which started at around 9.30pm at the site on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield.

Three fire crews rushed to the scene after the building, around 200 yards from the Sirdar textiles factory, went up in flames.

The small house and greenhouses, which has been empty for around two years, was cordoned off with police tape today and smelled strongly of soot.

A neighbour who witnessed the fire said the building was engulfed in flames within minutes.

She said: “I was out walking the dog just just after 9pm. I came back round the corner only 20 minutes later and it was all plumes of red and yellow flames.

“I called the fire brigade but somebody else had already called them.

“A few of us stood and watched for about an hour and a half and the fire brigade were still there then.

“Flames were coming out of the roof and were higher than the trees.”

West Yorkshire Fire Service said crews from Wakefield and Ossett put out the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 9.40pm to reports of a fire on Flanshaw Lane.

“We attended along with the fire service and enquiries are ongoing. It is being treated as arson.”