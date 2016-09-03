Two men trapped after crash near Mirfield

Two men were left trapped after a crash near Mirfield.

It happened after a car and a van collided on Upper Heaton Lane, at the junction with Moor Top Road in Kirkheaton, at 12.25pm today (Saturday).

The crash left the men trapped and firefighters from Mirfield and Rastrick were called to free them.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said they were taken to hospital by ambulance after being freed.

A technical rescue crew from Cleckheaton was also called to the scene.