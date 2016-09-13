The Dewsbury home with a stunning secret feature

This Dewsbury property has gone on the market - and it’s home to a delightful secret hidey-hole.
33 Mill Lane boasts an elaborate ‘feature’ wendy house which is a perfect miniature replica of an American-style gabled home.
Potential buyers can also explore other outdoor features including timber decking areas and patios ideal for entertaining.
Unsurprisingly, estate agents Richard Kendall describe the five-bedroom, three-storey detached home as ‘deceptive from the roadside’.
There’s also an open-plan kitchen, spacious reception rooms, master bedroom suite on a private floor, and four further bedrooms.
It’s being marketed to commuters for its proximity to the motorway network, and is also close to local schools and shops.
If you fancy moving, the luxury home will set you back £229,950.
Contact Richard Kendall on 01924 266555 to view the house.
