See England cricket star Joe Root in Kirklees this Saturday

England cricket sensation Joe Root is in Birstall this weekend for a meet and greet at a product unveiling.

The England and Yorkshire batsman, 25, will be at Dreams Birstall on Saturday to help launch Dreams’ new M Line mattress range.

Root is one of the top batsmen in the world and was recently voted as One Day international player of the year by England fans.

On the day of the event, Dreams Birstall has teamed up with Radio Aire to promote the day.

Aire’s promotional staff will be at the store asking the public to take part in a “cricket themed” game alongside Joe.

Contestants will be entered into a prize draw and the winner will receive £250 and a brand new M Line mattress worth up to £2,000.

Joe Root will appear in the store, at Birstall Retail Park, on Saturday from 11am-2.30pm.