Rhythm of change at music school

Music tuition in Batley and Dewsbury will have a new look this term after the Kirklees Music School underwent a rebrand.

The organisation will now be known as Musica Kirklees to reflect the broader range of services it now offers to all age groups following a period of change.

“We are committed to, and focussed on, the future of music making in Kirklees and with Arts Council England’s support will continue to lead musical development in our area,” said principal Thom Meredith.

Musica runs musical activities in schools and centres, including lessons, ensemble playing, workshops and professional development training for teachers.

The makeover has included the five music centres and youth orchestra, brass band and jazz orchestra, which have been given new logos and names.

“We’re delighted with the new look and want to encourage as many parents as possible to consider the amazing social and educational benefits that music can bring,” added Mr Meredith.