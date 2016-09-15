Reports from Kirklees Magistrates’ Court

The following cases were heard by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages and not their addresses.

Hussain Khan, (25), of Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury, £550 fine, £150 costs, £55 victim surcharge and £1.50 compensation for intentionally avoiding purchase of rail ticket and giving false name.

Jay Gair, (34), of Cemetry Road, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing a £10 bottle of whiskey.

Jacqueline Hobbs, (68), of Arncliffe Road, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £15 victim surcharge for benefit fraud.

Peter Mangan, (36), of Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving.

Stuart Miller, (33), of Arnold Street, Liversedge, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Luke Adams, (27), of Gelderd Road, Batley, Community order with 160 hours unpaid work with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Paul Angus, (34), of Maple Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £335.97 compensation, £85 costs and £15 victim surcharge for damaging a window.

Mark Smith, (32), of Princess Street, Batley, jailed for 36 weeks and £140 victim surcharge for harassment, breach of restraining order and breach of community order.

Edward Claydon, (48), of Hill Top Crescent, Mirfield, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months for failure to comply with community order.

Daniel Bradley, (29), of Albion Street, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Jeremiah Lister, (39), of Halifax Road, Liversedge, £260 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Kieran Bennett, (20), of Primrose Hill, Batley, Community order with £300 compensation, £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge for threatening and abusive behaviour.

Paul Bennett, (20), of Smallwood Gardens, Dewsbury, Community order with £300 compensation, £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge for threatening and abusive behaviour.

Ryan Donnelly, (18), of Howley Walk, Batley, £300 compensation, £220 fine, £85 costs and £22 for victim surcharge for threatening and abusive behaviour.

Darren Wilkinson, (45), of Howley Walk, Batley, 18-week sentence suspended for 12 weeks, 150 hours unpaid work, £300 compensation, £85 costs and £80 victim surcharge for abusive words and behaviour.

Umar Shahzad, (21), of Headfield View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and eight penalty points for obstructing PC in duty and driving without insurance.

Denise Lamb, (53), of Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, community order with mental health requirement, £100 costs, £120 fine and £60 victim surcharge for possession of a bladed article and breach of community order.

Joe Parkinson, (21), of Arncliffe Road, Batley, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, 33-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation and £115 victim surcharge for stealing £11,000 worth of mobile phones.

Tyrone Middleton, (21), of Hawthorne Avenue, Dewsbury, jailed for 18 weeks for assault by beating, causing damage to windows, damaging an iPhone and breach of community order.

Jack Green, (20), of Branwell Avenue, Batley, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug.

Ashley Denton, (23), of White Lee Road, Batley, £425 fine, £85 costs and £43 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Anthony Harrop, (31), of Chester Street, Batley, £270 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving.

Ben Ormsby, (19), of Wards Hill Court, Batley, Community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Anthony Joseph, (47), of Brooklyn Court, Cleckheaton, jailed for 12 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for five years for drink-driving and failing to surrender to custody.

Darryl Schofield, (29), of Springfield Avenue, Batley, £200 costs and £270 fine for resisting arrest, failing to surrender to custody and offending whilst subject to conditional discharge.

Mohammed Karim, (29), of Kilpin Close, Heckmondwike, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 costs, £120 fine, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 15 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Mohammed Rashid, (55), of Caledonian Road, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £620 costs, £66 victim surcharge and six points on licence for failing to provide driver details.

Hayley Midgley, (36), of St Hildas Avenue, Leeds, £85 costs, £40 fine and £20 victim surcharge for stealing a vacuum cleaner and a magazine from Tesco Extra in Batley.

Richard Crowther, (37), of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words and/or behaviour.

