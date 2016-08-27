Rain fails to prevent family fun day

Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park held its annual family fun day last weekend.

Despite the weather doing its best to hamper conditions, plenty of people braved the rain and enjoyed themselves.

Features from the day included fun fair rides, Crafty Devils and circus skills, children’s games, and the very popular ‘Friends’ raffle as well as cake and plant stalls.

Richard Senior, of Friends of Crow Next Park, said: “May I thank all organisers, with special note to Christine Lumb, helpers, contributors and kind members of the public for turning out to support our event.”