Nursery children get in Olympic spirit

It seems that Olympics fever has spread everywhere - and that includes youngsters at a Westborough nursery.

Children at Eversleigh day nursery have taken part in their own Olympic games event in the wake of the 2016 event in Rio, Brazil.

The youngsters learned about the various countries that take part in the spectacular event, how they all come together and compete and also what the five Olympic rings represent.

Children then replicated the sporting stars of Rio by taking part in hurdles, the long jump, racing and other track and field activities.