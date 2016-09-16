North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Crown of Lights Band Night - Cosmic Badger, Lizard, Scott Wainwright. Free entry. Doors open at 8pm.

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: Gods Of Fortune great rock band live from 9.15pm till late, free entry.

Theatre

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: A Night Of Musical Inspiration - a night of musical inspiration bringing you the very best in gospel, soul and reggae. Main Stage: 7.30pm. Tickets: £19 / child £10.

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: It’s Only Words. 7.15pm. The Deana Morgan Academy takes centre stage with another epice production full of dance, song and just a little drama. This show looks at words from learning our ABC’s to story time- three mini pantomimes in one show.

Community

Howlands, School Street, Dewsbury: individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693.

Events

Dewsbury Town Hall, Town Hall Way: Free courses for unpaid carers - Looking after me: Do you look after a family member, partner or neighbour who you are helping because they are frail, have memory problems, mental ill-health, a disability or drug, or alcohol problem? Then it’s time to perhaps look after yourself, so you feel more in control and healthy! Session starts at 10am.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Crime and Punishment.

SATURDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Cracker. Superb boy/girl duo 8.45pm.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Zak Steven- comedy vocalist.

The Wilsons Arms, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield: Stockyard Crossing play a gig, 9pm-midnight. Tickets available at stockyardcrossing.co.uk.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Tony Styles (Tony Christie Tribute and Popular Covers).

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: DJ Jon’s Karaoke Disco show from 8pm till late.

Comedy

HiFi Club, Leeds: The Comedy Sessions.

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds: Al Murray - 3.30pm, 7.30pm. The nation’s critically acclaimed bar-based-braveheart, Al Murray - The Pub Landlord embarks on a common sense crusade to re-Great Britain in his brand new show.

Theatres

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Dick & Lottie Talk With Simon Murgatroyd - Dick & Lottie host a special talk with Simon Murgatroyd, Alan Ayckbourn’s official archivist. Syngenta Cellar: 6.30pm. Tickets: £3.

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Jamrock Productions present Family Confusion. When Timmy and Doris married, Doris had no idea her husband had a secret. That is, until mouthy Clara makes a visit to their home in Jamaica. The latest comedy from Huddersfield writer Angie Smith. Main Stage: 7.30pm. Tickets: £10 / under 26s £7.

Community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, aimed at children aged 5-12, free, 11am-1pm.

Mowat Court, Liversedge: Fish and chips.

SUNDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Si Sonata. Great Male Vocal. 1.30pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Rob Stevens Karaoke 5pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Jamie Lee Lewis. Great male entertainer. Starts 8.30pm.

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: Fantastic singer song writer Joshua Spencer live from 2pm till 4pm.

The Central Club, Batley: Live Jazz with The Reg Hargreaves Trio and guest singer, noon-4pm.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo, 2-5pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Bingo night starts at 9pm.

Walks

Batley Rambling Club: Club hosts their next walk - a five-mile easy walk to Eccup Reservoir led by Gordon Clark. All walks leave Batley Sports Centre at 9am and all walkers are welcome.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Our Cousin Florence.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Crime and Punishment.

Red House Museum, Gomersal: Gomersal and the Great War.

Bradford Industrial Museum: Beastly Machines - Kinetic Sculptures.

Events

Christ Church, Liversedge: Christ Church Liversedge Bicentenary weekend. 200th Birthday weekend is rounded off with a celebration taking place in church at 10am with Bishop Jonathan officiating together with the new priest Rev Karen Young takes place in Christ Church, Church Lane, off Knowler Hill, Liversedge, WF15 6DT when all are welcome.

