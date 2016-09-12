Morrisons to install UK’s largest collection of Amazon Lockers

Big four supermarket Morrisons is to install the UK’s largest collection of Amazon Lockers this year as part of its drive to introduce new popular services in its stores.

The chain plans to install hundreds of Amazon Lockers at its supermarkets this year, allowing customers to pick up their orders placed with the US online retail giant.

Trevor Strain, chief financial officer of Morrisons, said: “Many busy customers can’t wait at home for their delivery, and we believe the option to pick it up from one of our hundreds of conveniently located supermarkets will be attractive.”

The introduction of Amazon Lockers at Morrisons builds on the relationship between the two companies.

In May, Morrisons began to supply thousands of grocery items that are now available to Amazon customers through AmazonFresh in London, Amazon Pantry nationwide and Amazon Prime Now, the company’s ultra-fast delivery service available to over 30 per cent of the UK population.

John Tagawa, Amazon’s vice president of UK Operations, said: “We are delighted to introduce Amazon Lockers at Morrisons supermarkets.

“Amazon Lockers are the delivery option of choice for many customers who want to pick up their shopping at a time and place that suits them best.

“Morrisons supermarkets are ideal locations for Amazon Lockers which allow people to pick up their parcels while on the move.”

Morrisons says one of its main priorities is to add “popular and useful services” to its stores, as it looks to win back customers.

The Bradford-based supermarket, alongside the other big four - Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s, has been hit by the rise of German discount chains Aldi and Lidl in recent years.

Over the past year Morrisons has improved its in-store cafes and has partnered with Timpson to expand its dry cleaning, key cutting and shoe repair business.

Customers using the Amazon Lockers will receive an email or text with a unique code.

They enter the code or scan the barcode from the email to retrieve their product at the locker. There are more than 1,000 Amazon Lockers nationwide in locations ranging from petrol forecourts, convenience stores and shopping centres to universities, train stations, banks and airports.