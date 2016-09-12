Police appealing for witnesses after an allegation of indecent exposure have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

It happened at 2pm on Friday August 26 on the 202 Arriva bus which was in Mirfield at the time. The bus was travelling between Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

PC Nicola Wilson of the Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would appeal to the male pictured or anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13160368005.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Man wanted for indecent exposure on bus Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...