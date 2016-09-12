Man wanted for indecent exposure on bus

Do you know this man?

Police appealing for witnesses after an allegation of indecent exposure have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

It happened at 2pm on Friday August 26 on the 202 Arriva bus which was in Mirfield at the time. The bus was travelling between Dewsbury and Huddersfield. 　

PC Nicola Wilson of the Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would appeal to the male pictured or anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13160368005.”

