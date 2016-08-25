Free goodie bags hidden as part of art showcase

Dewsbury based artists, Free Art Friday will be showcasing their work to the public, as part of this year’s Batley Festival.

Limited edition goodie bags will contain film-related treats and hidden pieces of their art in the town for people to take free of charge.

The bags will also have information about the festival, including an invitation to come to a free art workshop at Batley Tesco on Friday 2nd September.

These bags will be hidden around Batley for the public to find and enjoy from Friday 26th August.

The group will be making a brief departure from Dewsbury to create a buzz in Batley ahead of this year’s Batley Festival.

They encorage the lucky ones who find a goodie bag to share a picture of yourself and where it was found on using #BatleyFestival.

By sharing, you could be in the running for more mysterious prizes, including a special VIP treatment at The Batley Picture Show.

Ruth Bridges, one of the artists involved in Free Art Friday said “We are motivated by the difference art and design can make to people’s daily lives.”

“Dedicated to exploring and responding to social issues, we work with people, sometimes indirectly to make positive change.”

The festival will also be showcasing the town’s history. A special evening performance called ‘The Batley Picture Show’ which will chronicle 100 years of Batley’s history.

Stories will be told through film, music and pyrotechnics presented by internationally acclaimed outdoor arts experts Periplum.

Batley Festival is commisioned by Creative Scene, which is Arts Council England’ Creative People and Places Project for North Kirklees.

It is supported by a consortium including The Lawrence Batley Theatre, Kirklees Council, and the Batley Festival. Creative Scene wants more people in Kirklees to create, and be part of, inspiring high quality arts experiences.

Batley Festival hosts around 40 outdoor stalls each year, made up of both commercial traders and local community and voluntary groups.

Items such as handbags and scarves, jams and pickles and crafts will be sold by local groups with fundraising and information stalls.

The town hall will be hosting local musical talent by Kirklees Music School, Batley Community Choir, and Sarah Taylor school of dance.

Batley Festival will be held on Saturday 10th September. Events will be all around the town and entry is free.

For more information, visit www.batleyfestival.co.uk