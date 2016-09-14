Dewsbury air cadets recruiting for new members

Dewsbury air cadets are now recruiting and are staging an open night later this month.

The 96 squadron, based at Vulcan Road, will be hosting the event on Thursday, September 29 (7-9.30pm).

A spokesperson from the squadron said: “The air cadets offers all sorts of exciting opportunities for 12 to 18-year-olds, such as flying, gliding, climbing and hiking.

“It also offers extra qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme and a BTEC in uniformed services.

“At the open night we will be showcasing a range of what the cadets get up to in a year but if you have any questions about the evening or air cadets in general, don’t hesitate to contact us.”

For more, call 01924 462446 or 01924 451142.