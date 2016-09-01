Community celebrations in honour of Jo Cox

“We have far more in common than which divides us.”

Those words uttered in parliament by the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox have gone on to inspire events up and down the country, bringing people together in her memory.

And the words are also the inspiration behind a day of sports, music and activities in Mrs Cox’s home constituency this Saturday.

The event has been organised by the recently formed More In Common Batley and Spen group, including colleagues of the late MP, and aims to unite the community in her honour.

Graeme Rayner, a member of the organising committee, said: “It has been two and a bit months since it all happened but it still feels very fresh and raw for a lot of people and we wanted to do something positive that can start building a real legacy in Jo’s memory.”

The event is one of several taking place around the country. It will include a football tournament, hockey, circus skills, a climbing wall, assault course, archery and cricket.

And there will also be music, a raffle, samba band and Batley Bulldogs cheerleaders as well as a Batley Community Choir performance of The Rose, a charity single released in tribute to Mrs Cox.

Mr Rayner said: “The event in Batley and Spen is really a chance for people who were close to Jo or touched by what has happened to come together and do something to bring people together regardless of class, culture, race or religion and have a nice positive day.

“And that’s why there’s so many different activities. We wanted something for everyone.

Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater added: “It will be a day of celebration, and I know it will be a day Jo would have enjoyed.”

The event has been backed by Hope Not Hate, one of three causes supported by the Jo Cox Fund, set up by her family and friends after her death.

It runs at Upper Batley High School from noon until 5pm.