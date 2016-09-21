Charity night to celebrate life of Dr Kate Granger

A fundraising party is being planned to celebrate the life of influential doctor Kate Granger, who died in July.

Dr Granger, who had a huge impact on the health world, had planned the celebration and told her husband she wanted “no tears” at the event.

Before her death from a rare form of cancer at the age of 34, she raised over £250,000 for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre in Leeds together with her husband Chris Pointon.

Their fundraising total now stands at £272,000 for the centre, with an additional £15,000 collected for St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown, where Dr Granger died.

She also launched the #hellomynameis campaign to promote compassionate care, which has been adopted all over the world and led to Dr Granger receiving an MBE.

The party celebrating the consultant geriatrician’s life will be held on October 29 at Aspire in Leeds, with all proceeds going to St Gemma’s Hospice.

Mr Pointon, from East Ardsley, said: “Kate loved a good party, so what better way to celebrate an amazing lady than to have a fantastic evening whilst raising money for St Gemma’s.

“Before Kate died, she told me that she would like a huge celebration in her honour and for everyone to have a happy night – with no crying allowed!”

Calendar news presenter Duncan Wood will be hosting the event and there will be a performance from the NHS Choir, a live band, DJ, dancing and plenty of Champagne to toast Dr Granger.

Tracie Harrison, head of individual giving at St Gemma’s Hospice, said: “It was a privilege for staff at St Gemma’s to meet and care for Kate, a truly amazing and inspirational lady.

“We’re extremely grateful that Chris would like to donate all of the profits from the Celebrate Kate Party Night to St Gemma’s, and we can assure Chris and all of the guests attending that every penny donated will be used to provide the highest level of care for patients in the future, as well as support for their family and friends.”

Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased until October 10 via www.jumblebee.co.uk/celebratekate