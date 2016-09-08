Chance to get behind the camera in Kirklees

A Batley-based group is giving locals the chance to learn about filmmaking and get out and about in their community at the same time.

Kirklees Filmmakers, based at the Batley Resource Centre on Commercial Street, is running courses aimed at people aged 55 and over.

The free sessions, funded by Kirklees Council, are open to anyone and atendees are welcome to bring along their own cameras.

The course, entitled ‘Documentary Filmmaking’ aims to introduce independent filmmaking to get people more mobile and fit.

The filmmaking sessions run throughout the year and individuals are invited to attend every Wednesday (1-4pm).

The first workshop is on Wednesday, September 14.