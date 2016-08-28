Firefighters have spent the night tackling a huge blaze at a Mirfield garage.

The fire at Elams of Mirfield in Huddersfield Road initially involved a caravan and car, but a building and four more vehicles and caravans were engulfed as the flames spread.

Crews from Mirfield, Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Huddersfield, Ossett, Dewsbury and Odsal were at the scene from 8.24pm last night.

The response involved nine pumps and an aerial appliance.

Seven large jets, four breathing apparatus sets and three hose reels were in use when the fire was at its height.

Other specialist appliances and officers from around the county also gave additional support.

Afire service spokeswoman this morning said the number of crews had now been scaled down.

Three pumps and one aerial appliance remain on site.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Building and vehicles engulfed in Mirfield garage fire Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...