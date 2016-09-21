Batley and Dewsbury groups can ‘bag’ cash win thanks to Tesco

Community groups in Batley and Dewsbury could be given cash boosts thanks to customers at Tesco.

The supermarket has teamed up with Groundwork on its Bags of Help initiative, which sees grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to environmental and greenspace projects.

Shoppers are now being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they believe should take away the top grant.

The groups to benefit from the Tesco grant in Batley & Dewsbury are: Boothroyd Primary Academy, Friends of Batley Station (F.O.B.S.) and Littletown J.I.N School.

Voting is open in store from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 13.

Customers will be able to cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

The bag charge has already raised millions for good causes across England and Wales.

Lindsey Crompton, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “The first round of the Bags of Help initiative was a fantastic success.

“In total 1,170 community groups were awarded £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 - that’s a massive £11.7 million being invested into local projects.

“We are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their own environmental and greenspace areas.

“We are absolutely delighted to be opening voting for round two and we hope that even more customers will choose to support groups that mean a lot to them and to their communities this time around.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life with Bags of Help grants.”

Groundwork’s national Chief Executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Bags of Help is giving our communities both the funding and the support to create better, healthier and greener places for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, and everything in between.

“They’re all fantastic projects that make a real difference in neighbourhoods and we’re looking forward to the results of the vote.”