Awards night for Mirfield school of dance

The Katie Philpott School of Dance held their annual awards ceremony at Mirfield’s Wellhouse Moravian Church.

Lara Firth was one of the winners, receiving her gong in recognition of ‘most improved performer’ at the dance school.

The youngster, pictured above receiving her award from reverend James Woolford, began dancing with KPSD aged just four and is now training with renowned performance centres in Leeds and Manchester.

Dianne Watkinson, of the Katie Philpott School of Dance, said: “We had a good turnout and there were lots of happy children and parents at the ceremony.”

Katie Phillpot said: “We always have a difficult job selecting just a handful of students to receive special awards.

“We are grateful to the Wellhouse Moravian Church and its’ congregation for allowing us to use their home to offer local children the opportunity to dance.”