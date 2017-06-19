LETTER: Great to see all people in Batley come together

There is a different spirit in the air of Batley this week.

When trying to find the source of this spirit, you might think it is due to the delicious scent of samosas lingering in the marketplace after the town’s first-ever open air Iftar.

Perhaps it’s the echo of the band playing live music in Batley Parish churchyard.

Or does this new spirit simply come from Batley?

Because when Batley gets together to celebrate something, it stays celebrated.

And the Great Get Together has left its spirit in town for everyone, in all the new friendships begun and old friendships renewed.

I would like to say thank you to everyone who organised events for this fabulous weekend.

It is yet another wonderful legacy of our Jo Cox, always remembered and always in our hearts.

Judith Greenwood, Trafalgar Street, Batley